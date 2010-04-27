Word has somehow leaked out about how the Miami Dolphins front office, during a pre-Draft interview, asked wide receiver Dez Bryant if his mother was a prostitute. As if there weren’t enough prostitutes in Miami already…

“No, my mom is not a prostitute,” said Bryant, whose background – including his mother’s lifestyle and past legal troubles – was under great scrutiny prior to the draft. “I got mad – really mad – but I didn’t show it.”

Yahoo! Sports‘ Michael Silver, who should change his name to Michael Gold because he’s so awesome, runs down a nice list of bizarre inquisitions posed to prospective draftees.

[O]ne team’s query to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during an interview at the NFL scouting combine: Do you play in a G-string or a jock strap? (Creepy.) Safety Myron Rolle, who passed up his senior season at Florida State to accept a Rhodes Scholarship, said he was asked by the Bucs what it felt like to desert his team. (Ignorant.) Recently, Heisman runner-up Toby Gerhart told me one team asked him if being a white running back made him feel “entitled.” (Nonsensical.)

It must be nice to walk into a job interview and get some refreshing questions. If I had a dollar for every time I had to answer Where do you see yourself in five years?, I wouldn’t need a job. But to answer, I see myself being fatter, balder and probably not much smarter. Hopefully I’ll have my rap album by then. There’s a lot less writing involved with rap albums.