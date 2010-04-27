‘My Mom Is Not A Prostitute’

#NFL Draft #Dez Bryant #NFL
04.27.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Word has somehow leaked out about how the Miami Dolphins front office, during a pre-Draft interview, asked wide receiver Dez Bryant if his mother was a prostitute. As if there weren’t enough prostitutes in Miami already…

“No, my mom is not a prostitute,” said Bryant, whose background – including his mother’s lifestyle and past legal troubles – was under great scrutiny prior to the draft. “I got mad – really mad – but I didn’t show it.”

Yahoo! Sports‘ Michael Silver, who should change his name to Michael Gold because he’s so awesome, runs down a nice list of bizarre inquisitions posed to prospective draftees.

[O]ne team’s query to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during an interview at the NFL scouting combine: Do you play in a G-string or a jock strap? (Creepy.)

Safety Myron Rolle, who passed up his senior season at Florida State to accept a Rhodes Scholarship, said he was asked by the Bucs what it felt like to desert his team. (Ignorant.)

Recently, Heisman runner-up Toby Gerhart told me one team asked him if being a white running back made him feel “entitled.” (Nonsensical.)

It must be nice to walk into a job interview and get some refreshing questions. If I had a dollar for every time I had to answer Where do you see yourself in five years?, I wouldn’t need a job. But to answer, I see myself being fatter, balder and probably not much smarter. Hopefully I’ll have my rap album by then. There’s a lot less writing involved with rap albums.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL Draft#Dez Bryant#NFL
TAGSDEZ BRYANTNFLNFL DRAFT

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP