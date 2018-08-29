Getty Image

It’s been quite the year for Mychal Kendricks, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February before hitting free agency and joining the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal in June. However, his 2018 became exponentially worse on Wednesday morning, when it was revealed that Kendricks was indicted for insider trading.

Kendricks and Damilare Sonoiki, a writer on Black-ish, were both indicted by the federal government. Kendricks released a statement soon after the news of the indictment came down, admitting that he participated in insider trading four years ago and stating that he “will never be involved in anything like this again.”