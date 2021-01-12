The Alabama Crimson Tide are national champions once more. On Monday night, Nick Saban’s bunch took on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff championship game, and by the time the dust settled, the Tide came out on top, 52-24, cementing themselves as the undisputed kings of college football.

The score matched up with how the game looked. While the Buckeyes are an excellent team, Alabama appeared to just be a cut above — they outgained Ohio State by nearly 300 yards and did not trail at any point. That’s how it looked to the untrained eye, at least, because Bama running back Najee Harris made it clear after the game that he did not exactly have a good time playing against the Big Ten champions’ defense.

Harris was asked about “effortlessly” dicing up the Buckeyes to the tune of 158 total yards and three total touchdowns. When that specific word came out of the reporter’s mouth, Harris made a face and stressed that he had to work awfully hard to move the ball against the opposing front seven.

“Effortlessly? You didn't see what they was doing? They was blowing my ass up, what you talking about?” This answer from Najee Harris 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORxLFvepsL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

“Bruh, they was blowin’ my ass up,” Harris said. “You trippin’.”

A case can be made that this is the best team that Saban has ever had in Tuscaloosa, and their ability to make something as hard as playing against a very good defense look easy deserves plenty of admiration. Just don’t say that they didn’t have to work to make it happen, because they will not agree.