Here’s What Happens When A Northerner Goes To A NASCAR Race

CHARLOTTE – It’s some point around Lap 39 on Sunday when I realize there are still more than 540 miles left of this race. The couple next to me has just grabbed some homemade chicken salad out of the sun-weathered orange Coleman they have to slide into the aisle every time anyone wants to walk by. They’re about to house an entire sleeve of Ritz crackers, and I’m noticing that the handful of Bojangles Chicken Supremes I ate about an hour ago aren’t exactly going to be enough food when there are more than 360 freaking laps remaining. This was such bad planning.
A row ahead, a guy who doesn’t look like he’s ever worn sunscreen in his life can barely open his eyes. He’s doing a shimmy shake dance, holding his fingers out in what appears to be a second cousin to Johnny Manziel’s money sign every time Jeff Gordon finishes a lap, or is shown on the video board, or if anyone mentions Gordon by name. About 50 feet to the right of me, two elderly women are wearing matching Nationwide hats, and although I observe they’re not smoking cigarettes because there are designated smoking patios at the race now, I still can’t help mentally placing cigarettes in their mouths whenever I look at them — it feels more natural that way.
We’re on another caution, and I’m suddenly well aware of just how little I know about this sport when I look up at the leaderboard and I’m not exactly sure who is winning.
I know Dale Earnhardt, Jr. drives No. 88 because everybody who lives in this state knows Dale Earnhardt, Jr. drives No. 88. Jimmie Johnson is easy too. My friend Robby Kalland agreed to be my guide for the day after driving up from Atlanta for the weekend. He has a Kyle Busch visor on with a picture of the Red M&M standing on the front of it, arms crossed, looking like he’s about to wreck somebody, so I put two and two together that Busch is sitting in the 18 car. There are a pair of real-deal Brad Keselowski fans in the first row losing their everloving minds any time he passes anyone, and they’re covered in the number two. And of course, there’s Gordon, who has just driven by, leading the guy right in front of me to elbow the guy next to him and point to his koozie, which naturally is camo-colored and has the number 24.
There’s some on-camera talent interviewing fans on the video board throughout the race, and one guy is holding up a pickled egg. This is the South, so the guy holding the mic can’t exactly say no when offered the egg although it’s clear he doesn’t want to eat it. He takes a bite and immediately looks like he’s going to throw that egg back up. The shirtless man who is revealed to have an entire bag of these purple monstrosities starts laughing, and although it’s hard to make out what he’s saying over the roar of engines, I’m about 95 percent sure he says “it takes a man’s man” to eat them.
You dropped a Talking Heads reference in a NASCAR article…that may never have ever been done before ever.
I was raised in an upper class family in NJ now living in Canada. I knew nothing about NASCAR until about 5 years ago. Now I know entirely too much about it. At first I was like “This isn’t a sport” blah blah blah. The usual thing people say. I’m a huge fan now, no idea how it happened. It just did and I’m afraid that the next step in my evolution is stars n stripes shorts.
Almost the same story here. I freak out if Joey Logano doesn’t get pole (though I really don’t care who wins if it’s not Logano. As long as it’s not Kyle Busch). GO #22
“There are a pair of real-deal Brad Keselowski fans in the first row losing their everloving minds any time he passes anyone, and they’re covered in the number two.”
i interpret this as they were literally covered in feces.
the only promotional gifts i want to see at a nascar race are the complementary cartons of cigarettes given to 11 year old kids.
#bringbackthewinstoncup
Am I to understand you sat through the entire race sober?
I grew up in the South and never totally got the appeal of racing. I also still don’t understand how fans choose a guy to root for.
Lee Greenwood has finished singing “God Bless The USA”…
They don’t call him The Michael Bolton of Patriotism for nothing.
Best live sporting event i ever went to was the July race at Daytona. Good times.
For a Northerner who knows nothing about racing, the idea of a day of sun, beer and people being nice to each other is plenty for me.
Not exactly the experience I had when i went… I went to a race a fe years ago with a work buddy who was all into Indy stuff. While waiting for my friend to come back from a porta-john, I had a guy look at me—beer in his hand and smile on his face—and say, “hey shouldn’t you be at a basketball game or something?” (guess what color I am offline?)
He said he was kidding and then asked me where i was from—trying to smooth things over I guess—with small talk. I didn’t hear everything he said because his confederate flag belt buckle gave me a sudden and excrutiatingly bad case of tinnitus.
had that been the highlight of my Brickyard 400 experience, I might have gone back or checked out another race. But alas, that clown was just the warm-up act for that day’s indignities. By time the race was over, i’d had several such more encounters mixed in with a couple other brown people tellin me that it shouldn’t bother me—it’s just par for the course and you get over it after a while.
I haven’t been back since.
I have family members who are into NASCAR and I once asked them what the appeal was, as I do not get it. In addition to the obvious affection for cars and speed, they eventually got to the fact that NASCAR allowed them to root for white guys. So yeah…there’s that family legacy.
I hope Lewis Hamilton jumps to NASCAR at some time. That would be sooo depressing for those stupid hicks.
Yeah, pretty much impossible for people from the Southeast to be nice or decent people unless they’re surrounded by their own race.
I live about an hour and a half from Bristol, TN and could give two shits about Nascar. In other words it sucks. Cars continually turning left is just not my thing. I would rather watch paint dry.
I do however love Moto GP and Grand Prix racing.
The Bristol night race in August is the best one on the schedule. It’s a horribly short-track, so there’s a lot of knocking around.
Ever been to Little Rock? Per capita it is one of the most violent, crime plagued cities in the nation, but people are polite to each other to an extraordinary degree, Its not unusual for an armed robber to say thanks.
17 of NASCAR’s 36 races on their 2015 schedule are in northern or non-southern states (and I’m graciously including Texas as a southern state). I would imagine you’re not the snowflake you think you are. Southerners aren’t traveling to Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, or Kansas to see races.
Tejas is about as Southern as you can get. The rednecks there a special kind of breed.
How in the Hell do you not count Texas as a southern state?
Ever been to Boston? The South is by far more integrated than the ever-holy North. (And I am a Northerner who lives in the North.)