Nate Diaz is here to remind everyone he already “slapped and punked” both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Possibly while laughing and smoking a blunt. We’ve seen Diaz and McGregor chuck cans at each other at a press conference, they’ve nearly brawled at weigh-ins and face-offs, but there’s no way Diaz and his crew would’ve allowed McGregor’s team to go crazy and trash a bus.

Let’s go to Nate:

He shouldn't have been trying to punk his boy when he was alone, like a bully. Then he expects not to get rolled on fukn rookie..

And then stay on the bus

haha u guys got punked …. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 5, 2018

I allready slapped and punked both these guys and they teams though so that's none of my buisness 😎 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 5, 2018

He’s right, too. While they’re 1-1 against each other in the Octagon, leading to a begrudging respect, the Diaz crew never backed down from an unofficial battle whenever McGregor tried to impress his will. Same goes for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Nate called a bully when he and his team surrounded McGregor’s teammate and best friend Artem Lobov earlier in UFC 223’s fight week.

The last time Khabib tried to intimidate the Diaz bros, this happened: