Getty Image

We haven’t seen Nate Diaz in the Octagon since his record shattering two fight series against Conor McGregor back in 2016. Since then the Stockton native has been sitting on the sidelines, waiting either for a rubber match with McGregor to break their 1-1 tie or at least another big money fight that can earn him eight figures. And while another fight with Conor may still happen someday, it looks like the UFC has finally figured out an opponent that could move the needle alongside Nate: Georges St-Pierre.

“It is true and they would fight at 155-pounds,” White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast when asked about GSP vs. Diaz (via MMANYTT). The whole thing is part of what sounds like it could be a UFC 227 supercard on August 4th in Los Angeles.

“There are rumors, what did I see? That we were doing Gustafsson and Rockhold, that is true, but that’s not for the interim title, that’s false,” White continued. “It might be L.A., I’m targeting L.A. In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect, and nothing ever goes perfect in this world: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt, GSP vs. Diaz would be the co-main, Gustafsson vs. Rockhold and Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. It’s very interesting.”