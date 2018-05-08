Dana White Confirmed The UFC Is Working On Nate Diaz Vs. Georges St-Pierre

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
05.08.18

Getty Image

We haven’t seen Nate Diaz in the Octagon since his record shattering two fight series against Conor McGregor back in 2016. Since then the Stockton native has been sitting on the sidelines, waiting either for a rubber match with McGregor to break their 1-1 tie or at least another big money fight that can earn him eight figures. And while another fight with Conor may still happen someday, it looks like the UFC has finally figured out an opponent that could move the needle alongside Nate: Georges St-Pierre.

“It is true and they would fight at 155-pounds,” White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast when asked about GSP vs. Diaz (via MMANYTT). The whole thing is part of what sounds like it could be a UFC 227 supercard on August 4th in Los Angeles.

“There are rumors, what did I see? That we were doing Gustafsson and Rockhold, that is true, but that’s not for the interim title, that’s false,” White continued. “It might be L.A., I’m targeting L.A. In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect, and nothing ever goes perfect in this world: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt, GSP vs. Diaz would be the co-main, Gustafsson vs. Rockhold and Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. It’s very interesting.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORdana whiteGEORGES ST-PIERREMMANATE DIAZUFC

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP