Conor McGregor Is ‘Prepared’ For A Trilogy Fight With Nate Diaz

Getty Image

After Nate Diaz’s UFC 241 victory over Anthony Pettis, opponents are already lining up to fight the welterweight contender. Days after watching Diaz pick apart Pettis to a decision victory, Conor McGregor celebrated the three-year anniversary of his win over the “warrior” with an Instagram post. While he said there’s “respect always” if they don’t go toe-to-toe once more, McGregor made it clear he’s “prepared” in the event the two sides could work something out.

Despite his apparent “retirement” from MMA, it’s widely expected to be a matter of time before former two-division UFC champion, McGregor, returns to the Octagon. UFC president Dana White previously said he believes McGregor will return to the organization next year following a 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, McGregor and Diaz faced off in a pair of fights in 2016 — Diaz won the first via submission, McGregor won the second in a majority decision.

McGregor isn’t the only one who wants a showdown with Diaz, though. After the welterweight defeated Pettis, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal. Fresh off his stunning knockout of the previously-unbeaten Ben Askren, Masvidal accepted a bout naming November or December as potential dates.

Ultimately, it could come down to White’s preference. Should Masvidal get the fight with Diaz, it could be his launching pad into title contention. But if McGregor is able to squeeze his name into the picture, White may opt for the big money trilogy fight.