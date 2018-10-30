Getty Image

On Monday night we learned that this universe is controlled by a dark and vengeful force, hell-bent on punishing Nathan Peterman for the crimes of humanity. By Tuesday evening it was certain: Peterman must pay, not for his own improprieties, but for the collective malice with which the human race has ruined this planet and made its own kind suffer.

Discovering these facts through a football game may be a bit strange, but the mysteries of this universe are not to be questioned. And so this tale begins with Derek Anderson throwing a pick-six to seal New England’s victory on Monday Night Football in Buffalo against a Bills defense that did all it could to stop the greatest quarterback of all time.

🗣 HOUSE CALL 🗣 Devin McCourty takes an INT back 85 YARDS! #NEvsBUF 📺: ESPN #GoPats pic.twitter.com/cO8BbMW4OA — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2018

But Buffalo’s offense was built to fail, both due to managerial and coaching incompetence and the decision-making of its head coach. If you turned the game off once the final score was settled, you missed Anderson taking two consecutive sacks that set up the next saga of The Peterman Parable™. The second sack injured Anderson, who left the field holding his arm but actually had suffered a concussion.

So in came the Peter Man, the one of the worst quarterbacks in the modern NFL era. Monday Night Football commentator Booger McFarland straight up said Peterman wasn’t an NFL quarterback on the broadcast. But there he was, somehow avoiding to throw an interception in the dying moments of the 25-6 loss. Given his hilariously disastrous last performance, and the numbers Peterman’s pro career carries, the outing could only be categorized as a reluctant success.