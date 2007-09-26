NATIVE AMERICANS GET THEIR OWN SHOE

Nike has designed and unveiled the N7, a shoe designed specifically for Native Americans because (a) their feet are too wide and high to fit in normal shoes, (b) they're fat, and (c) it will look great in next year's promotional video for diversity.

Nike said it is the first time it has designed a shoe for a specific race or ethnicity. It said all profits from the sale of the shoe will be reinvested in health programs for tribal lands, where problems with obesity, diabetes and related conditions are near epidemic levels in some tribes… Dr. Kelly Acton, director of the national diabetes program for Indian Health Services, said she was dubious of working with a corporation at first but said she was delighted with the result, saying Nike “bent over backwards” to design a shoe and respect public health needs… The design features several “heritage callouts” … including sunrise to sunset to sunrise patterns on the tongue and heel of the shoe. Feather designs adorn the inside and stars are on the sole to represent the night sky.

I have to applaud Nike. This seems like a really positive program. But if they think they're off the hook for the Trail of Tears, think again. Lemme tell you, you give a bunch of people disease-infested blankets so they can "stay warm," you'll never hear the end of it. I'm sorry, okay? I'm sorry I'm white. Please believe me when I tell you that the smallpox thing was before my ancestors got here. I promise. Oh, you don't believe my promise, huh? Well, I guess that's fair.

