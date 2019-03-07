HBO

HBO released the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones this week, and it goes without saying that people are pretty dang excited. Fans are already picking sides and scrutinizing the two-minute-long clip for clues as to what the end of the series has in store. And of course, the trailer also inspired dozens of memes — such as the above still of Jon Snow and Daenerys being greeted by Drogon and Rhaegal, her two remaining non-zombified dragons.

Now, Game of Thrones is obviously a universally beloved phenomenon, but one that is still very rooted in geek culture. And if history and ’80s comedies have taught us anything, it’s that nerds and jocks do not mix. Perhaps this is why, when the Bears Talk Twitter account — which represents the Chicago NBC Sports affiliate — tried to get in on the fun, it did not go great!

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively; meanwhile, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks run defense for the Chicago Bears. Great, excellent. But does … does that mean that Kirk Cousins is boinking Aaron Rodgers and also the mom of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks?