The Los Angeles Rams possesses a ton of talent on its defense. That is especially true of its defensive line, which has Michael Brockers and perhaps the best defensive player in football in Aaron Donald. Despite the fact that former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Robert Quinn was traded earlier this month, it looks like Los Angeles’ front three will continue to live in backfields next year.
That’s because on Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Rams had agreed to terms with All-Pro defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The news was originally announced by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who revealed that it is a lucrative one-year deal between the Super Bowl hopefuls and the 31-year-old lineman.
The Rams then confirmed the news on their website, which included a statement from general manager Les Snead.
