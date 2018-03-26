Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams possesses a ton of talent on its defense. That is especially true of its defensive line, which has Michael Brockers and perhaps the best defensive player in football in Aaron Donald. Despite the fact that former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Robert Quinn was traded earlier this month, it looks like Los Angeles’ front three will continue to live in backfields next year.

That’s because on Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Rams had agreed to terms with All-Pro defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The news was originally announced by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who revealed that it is a lucrative one-year deal between the Super Bowl hopefuls and the 31-year-old lineman.

Former Dolphins’ DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement with Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $14 million deal, per source. Suh took less to go to LA. Suh and Aaron Donald now manning LA’s front. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2018

The Rams then confirmed the news on their website, which included a statement from general manager Les Snead.