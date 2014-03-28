We Need To Have A Serious Discussion About Otey, The Arkansas Travelers’ Horrifying Possum Mascot

#Baseball
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.28.14 12 Comments

Maybe it should be an ‘opossum,’ as in ‘oh shit that thing is scary.’

Glare into the soulless eyes of OTEY, one of two new mascots for the Minor League Arkansas Travelers. The other one is ACE, and is basically Gaston from Beauty & The Beast as a horse. They had a perfectly good dopey, gas station-themed donkey mascot before, I don’t know why they needed to jump on this weird bandwagon of making your sports team’s mascot as nightmare-causing as possible. Pierre the Pelican set a new bar, Russia brought in a crying animatronic bear for the Olympics and creepy mascot stalwart the Spurs Coyote has started rearranging his eyeballs. WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

Here is a giant, beautiful mugshot from the KARK 4 News Facebook page:

Choice Facebook comments include “Correct me if I’m wrong but when confronted aren’t opossum notorious for playing dead?” “How are we ever going to overcome the Hillbilly Image with this??” and my personal favorite, “Looks like the Chucky cheese guy fell on hard times.”

As far as insulting, creepy roadkill mascots named after Buckwheat catchphrases, I give it an A+.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball
TAGSARKANSASARKANSAS TRAVELERSBaseballDISTURBING MASCOTSHILLBILLIESMascotsMinor League BaseballOTEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP