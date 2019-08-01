Netflix

American Ninja Warrior has basically perfected the absurd obstacle course competition genre over the many seasons its athletes have tried to climb warped walls, and now it seems that Netflix hopes to up the ante with very fast cars. Thursday brought the trailer for Hyperdrive, which the streaming service is billing as a brand new sport that pits drivers against a challenging obstacle course drivers will try to survive for our enjoyment.

Hyperdrive comes from executive producer Charlize Theron and has stunt drivers putting cars through the paces of some crazy courses. The show transformed an industrial park in Rochester, New York, into an obstacle course for drivers to tackle with 10 major challenges, including this six-story road to nowhere called THE LEVELER.