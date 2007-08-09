NEW FAVORITE SPORT: WEENIE BITE

As Kevin noted in today's SAN, those crazy kids at Attack of the Show introduced viewers to Weenie Bite. Finally, women deep-throating objects is a competition.
Of course, much of the appeal of this video is Olivia Munn's attempt to play the sport; apparently her oral skills are regularly displayed on the show. She certainly sucks a good wiener. I'll give her something to suck on, heh heh heh.
Oh. I guess I should make it clear I'm offering her a Werther's. I don't want her to think I'm some kind of perv.
What do you mean "finally"?? I've been hosting that event for years. The earlier seasons were much more competitive…
"That's really thick! What do you expect me to do with that?"
I get so tired of hearing that.
Also, for the record: she spits. Bad teammate.
God Olivia Munn is hot.
This would be so much hotter if Mr. Douche wasn't involved.
I wonder if she allows weiners in her macaroni and cheese.
Why haven't I heard of this chick before? She's fuckin hot as hell, with or without the deep throating of hot dogs.
Starting to figure out why my wife buys mustard by the gallon.
For some reason I'm hungry for hot dogs…ah crap, am I gay now?
"Take it all!"
She's been disqualified because of the "reversal" afterwards.
However, there is a consolation "bracket". And by bracket i mean back alley.
I don't think that I went far enough.
I'm in love.
Dibs.
I found that on Defamer yesterday and I made every single one of my co-workers watch it. Today, I am defending several sexual discrimination lawsuits, it was totally worth it.
We may have once dominated the completion on the world stage, but the Europeans and the Chinese are quickly gaining ground, and soon will replace the Soviets following their collapse in 1989.
Finally, a sport that respects women for what they are (or should be)
I have seen all that is good, and Olivia be thy name.
UhuHuhuhuhuhuhuhHuhUuHuHuHuh u HUUhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh.
COme to Butthead.
I share the same birthday as Olivia! Which gets me no closer to some "Wild Things" movie action with her before that statement was made!
[enthusiastic Jeter fist pump/weenie bite)
I can't believe so many of those Ford's have to be recalled. That cruise control issue is major.
She rocks in a Slave Leia outfit VIDEO on her MySpace = [www.myspace.com]
And if you look at it blurry enough the made up word "omunism" looks exactly like the thank-god-it's-real word "onanism."
@ Straiga
Q: How do you know you're at a gay bbq?
A: The hot dogs taste like shit.
"I wonder if she allows weiners in her macaroni and cheese."
If she prefers tuna, she'll break my heart.
If she like hot dogs AND tuna – better yet, to be enjoyed at the same time – I think I'll fall over dead from excitement.
You had me until The Bite – that's just wrong.
Layla Kayleigh is possibly the finest woman on the planet, and is on AOTS. Holy shit….
G4 is the thing to watch for fine lay-deez
Don't ever say I've not done anything for you.
Best video of Munn is her downing the two pints of beers. Holy fuck, did I get hard seeing that.