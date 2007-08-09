NEW FAVORITE SPORT: WEENIE BITE

As Kevin noted in today's SAN, those crazy kids at Attack of the Show introduced viewers to Weenie Bite. Finally, women deep-throating objects is a competition.

Of course, much of the appeal of this video is Olivia Munn's attempt to play the sport; apparently her oral skills are regularly displayed on the show. She certainly sucks a good wiener. I'll give her something to suck on, heh heh heh.

Oh. I guess I should make it clear I'm offering her a Werther's. I don't want her to think I'm some kind of perv.

[Defamer]