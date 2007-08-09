NEW FAVORITE SPORT: WEENIE BITE

08.09.07 11 years ago 25 Comments

As Kevin noted in today's SAN, those crazy kids at Attack of the Show introduced viewers to Weenie Bite.  Finally, women deep-throating objects is a competition.

Of course, much of the appeal of this video is Olivia Munn's attempt to play the sport; apparently her oral skills are regularly displayed on the show.  She certainly sucks a good wiener.  I'll give her something to suck on, heh heh heh.

Oh.  I guess I should make it clear I'm offering her a Werther's.  I don't want her to think I'm some kind of perv. 

[Defamer

Around The Web

TAGSMISCELLANYNEW FAVORITE SPORTSSEXY SPORTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP