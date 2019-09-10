The Saints Hit A 58-Yard FG As Time Expired To Negate A Deshaun Watson-Led Comeback

The first installment of Monday Night Football in 2019 yielded a wild pivot in terms of game production but, after the amusement of ESPN changing its graphics package after only one half, a fantastic football game took over. In the end, New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz walked it off with a 58-yard field goal at the buzzer to give his team a narrow, 30-28 victory, but the winning kick was simply the exclamation point on a memorable end-of-game sequence.

In seemingly harmless fashion, the Saints engineered an 8-play, 64-yard field goal drive that gave the home team a 27-21 lead with only 50 seconds remaining. From there, however, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had other ideas, taking over without the benefit of timeouts and working magic.

First, Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a 38-yard completion that allowed the star receiver to get out of bounds to preserve time.

On the next play, Watson again delivered, finding Kenny Stills for a 37-yard touchdown to tie the game and set up the potential game-winning extra point.

There was more drama to come, though, with Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missing the extra point… only to be bailed out by a controversial roughing the kicker penalty.