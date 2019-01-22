Getty Image

Saints fans may never forgive the NFL for the unbelievable blown pass interference call that could have helped them ice the NFC Championship game and send them to the Super Bowl.

It’s impossible to know exactly what would have happened had the proper call been made, but it would’ve taken a far more Herculean effort from the Rams to drive down the field for a game-tying score with under 30 seconds on the clock compared to over 90. The Saints, obviously, believe they would’ve won rather than losing in overtime on a 57-yard field goal. That’s very possible, and at the very least their odds of winning would’ve been significantly higher.

Two days after the missed call, Saints fans have not seen much of their anger towards the NFL subside and the next 12 days between now and the Super Bowl likely won’t do much to ease their pain. As often happens, local business owners see this collective outrage as an opportunity to garner some public support from fans in the area, and a ew are taking their efforts to spectacular heights — a pair of local attorneys and a New Orleans based car salesman.