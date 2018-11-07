The Saints Bolstered Their Passing Game By Signing Dez Bryant

Getty Image

The New Orleans Saints are flying high right now, and after their 45-35 win over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams in the Superdome on Sunday afternoon, they just might be the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. But despite this, there are areas where New Orleans can stand to improve.

One such place is at wide receiver. While Michael Thomas is a star, and Drew Brees can turn just about anyone into a solid pass catcher, having a consistent second receiver to attract a defense’s attention is something the Saints don’t really have right now. As such, New Orleans decided to try and fix this by going out and signing former Pro Bowl receiver Dez Bryant.

It was reported that the two sides had been in negotiations, as Bryant has been looking for a job ever since he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April. That came to fruition on Wednesday morning, as Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported the deal was done.