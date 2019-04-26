Getty Image

NFL teams are always on the lookout for a franchise quarterback, and after the widely-anticipated selection of Oklahoma signal caller Kyler Murray by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick, there was plenty of speculation about who would be the next QB selected. Football fans had to wait five picks until the next one went off the board, as the New York Giants selected Duke QB Daniel Jones.

Welcome to Big Blue, Daniel Jones‼️ — New York Giants (@Giants) April 26, 2019

Calling this pick surprising is a bit of an understatement. There had been a ton of momentum behind Jones in recent days, but seeing him go sixth overall — especially ahead of someone like Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins — raised some eyebrows. Jones’ numbers weren’t always stellar in Durham, but apparently, intangible stuff that FOOTBALL GUYS love sold the Giants’ front office.

Why the #Giants drafted Daniel Jones: Gettleman believes he has “fiber”, has endured tough circumstances at Duke, and is an ideal #NFL starter with star potential. He also believes this is the best guy to make a smooth transition from Eli Manning. David Cutcliffe really sold it. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 26, 2019

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said maturity was a trait he wanted in a quarterback, citing the NY factor. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 26, 2019

In three years as Duke’s starter, Jones completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns. There are plenty of questions about how he will translate to the NFL, and no one has any idea when he’ll play with Eli Manning in town until presumably the end of time, but the Giants think they have their guy. Whether or not they do remains to be see.