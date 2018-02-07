Russell Wilson Has Been Traded To The New York Yankees

#Texas Rangers #New York Yankees #Russell Wilson #Seattle Seahawks #MLB #NFL
Associate Editor
02.07.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

In a cruel twist of irony, the Yankees now have the best quarterback in all of New York. The team made a trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon that lead to the Bronx Bombers acquiring the rights for Russell Wilson. Yes, the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is now, in a way, a Yankee.

Wilson’s baseball playing career is well-documented. He was a standout at NC State, got drafted by the Colorado Rockies, had a cup of coffee with one of their minor league clubs in 2011, and eventually decided to pursue baseball. Still, the Rangers acquired his rights in 2013, and he has joined the team for spring training in the past.

But after a trade on Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees acquired the rights for the former Super Bowl champion signal caller.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas Rangers#New York Yankees#Russell Wilson#Seattle Seahawks#MLB#NFL
TAGSMLBNEW YORK YANKEESNFLRUSSELL WILSONSEATTLE SEAHAWKSTEXAS RANGERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP