Russell Wilson Has Been Traded To The New York Yankees

Getty Image

In a cruel twist of irony, the Yankees now have the best quarterback in all of New York. The team made a trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon that lead to the Bronx Bombers acquiring the rights for Russell Wilson. Yes, the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is now, in a way, a Yankee.

Wilson’s baseball playing career is well-documented. He was a standout at NC State, got drafted by the Colorado Rockies, had a cup of coffee with one of their minor league clubs in 2011, and eventually decided to pursue baseball. Still, the Rangers acquired his rights in 2013, and he has joined the team for spring training in the past.

But after a trade on Wednesday afternoon, the Yankees acquired the rights for the former Super Bowl champion signal caller.