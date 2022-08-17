yankees haircuts
Yankees Fans Are So Desperate For Anything Good That They’re Giving Each Other Haircuts During Games

In the first half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the New York Yankees were the toast of the sport. The Yankees, led by an historic season from Aaron Judge, posted a blistering 64-28 record before the All-Star break, leading the entire American League field by 4.5 games and enjoying the best record in baseball during the mid-summer classic. However, things have spiraled for the Yankees in late July and August, headlined by 11 losses in the last 13 games.

On Tuesday, New York lost again to the Tampa Bay Rays at home and, during the eighth inning, the television broadcast captured a haircut being given… in the Yankee Stadium bleachers.

This could simply be an exercise in weird things happening during the relatively slow pace of a baseball game on a Tuesday evening. However, the synergy is undeniable with the Yankees tailspin, as New York is now 8-17 since the All-Star break. The Yankees still maintain a very comfortable division lead in the AL East, but the Houston Astros are now the frontrunners for the No. 1 seed in the AL and, more importantly, New York seems to have lost the plot.

It certainly helps that Aaron Judge has 46 home runs on the evening of August 16, but he is only one man. The Yankees are scuffling so badly that at least some fans would rather focus on haircuts than baseball.

