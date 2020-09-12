Neymar Is The Latest Athlete To Join Puma

The biggest apparel free agent in the world of sports has decided to join Puma. In a video he posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar announced that he’s heading to the company that was famous for being the brand that sponsored iconic names in the football like Pele and Diego Maradona.

In the video, Neymar harkened back to those and other legends who have previously worn Puma as the inspiration for his decision, saying that “I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I want the KING to reign on the pitch again, and inspire generations as it has inspired mine.”

Neymar was previously a longtime member of Nike’s roster of athletes, having signed with the company back when he was 13. However, that deal ended last month, and from the time that he became a free agent, rumors began swirling that he would hop on board with Puma, whose roster of footballers includes big names like Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero. According to ESPN, only four Puma executives knew about the deal to sign Neymar as to keep this a secret.

There is no word on how much money is headed Neymar’s way, or if something like a signature boot is in his future. He will, however, have ties to his former sponsor, as both Brazil and PSG wear kits made by Nike.