Puma Announced A Neymar-Inspired Boot And Apparel Collection

Neymar became the latest member of the Puma family earlier this year when the PSG and Brazil star made the jump from Nike. Now, on the day of PSG’s first match in the 2020-21 Champions League, the company announced a new line of apparel inspired by the talismanic forward.

While Neymar did not play in the Parisians’ tilt against Manchester United — the English side came out on top, 2-1, on a late strike by Marcus Rashford — following his return to the side from the recent international break, Puma dropped a signature version of their Puma King boot that prominently features his NJR logo. Additionally, the collection will include a t-shirt, a track jacket, track pants, and a hoodie for children. The standout, though, is the sleek black boot, which uniquely uses Neymar’s logo throughout Puma’s formstrip.

The boots will retail for $200 starting on Oct. 21, with everything else in the collection ranging between $30 and $60. As for Neymar, while he did not make his way onto the pitch on Tuesday, PSG has a packed slate of fixtures on the horizon — the clubs will play host to Dijon on Saturday before traveling to Turkey on Wednesday next week for a Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir.