The NFL Celebrated Its 100th Anniversary With An Outstanding Super Bowl Commercial

The NFL has gone all out during the 2019 season to celebrate the league’s 100th anniversary. We’ve seen examples of this all year, whether it’s been patches on jerseys, emblems on the field, or the delightful ad the league aired during last year’s Super Bowl to usher in this milestone for football.

Well, it’s been one year since a whole lot of football players gathered at a dinner that turned into all-out chaos for that ad, and with Super Bowl LIV kciking off on Sunday evening, it seemed fair to assume that the league was going to have something special up its sleeve for its 100th birthday. Prior to kickoff, we got just that, in the form of a delightful ad that celebrated the game and those who have had an impact on it over the years.

It was full of delightful moments and familiar faces, and at the end, the young man at the center of the ad led a collection of children onto the field in the unis of all the league’s teams to deliver the game ball.

In a fun twist, it turns out the kid at the center of the entire ad is a promising football player, as he’s a 13-year-old named Bunchie Young who already has scholarship offers to play Division I ball someday. Even as the league celebrates its birthday, it’s good to that it has an eye on the future.