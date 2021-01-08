Heading into Wildcard Weekend in the NFL, the Associated Press announced its All-Pro team as voted on by 50 media members across the country who cover pro football. This year’s teams were highlighted by two unanimous selections, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as well as two players who were named to their sixth All-Pro teams in Donald and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

While the NFL Pro Bowl often misses out on naming the best talent, the All-Pro team tends to be a more accurate snapshot of the best players in the league in any given season, and this year’s team includes players from across the league, both young and old.

Mainstays like Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey are here, while first-time honorees such as Derrick Henry and Stefon Diggs are on the list as well.

Here is the full team:

Offense

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

WR: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills and Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Defense

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers and Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams and DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; and Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

CB: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; and Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Special Teams

K: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

P: Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

KR: Cordarelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

PR: Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

ST: George Odum, Indianapolis Colts

LS: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens