We’re Picking Winners For NFL Championship Sunday

There are three games left in the NFL season, which should make any die-hard football fan sad. Championship Sunday is a fantastic display, however, and this year’s slate includes the four best teams in the league by any objective measure. That makes for a lot of intrigue and, in this space, we will fulfill our task of seeking value in the point spread as we have all season long.

Last week wasn’t perfect, thanks in no small part to the lack of resistance from the Chargers defense. Regardless, we press on to the finish line and, before the picks for this week arrive, let’s glance at the season-long progress.

Divisional Round: 2-3

2018 Season: 49-41-4

Come get these winners.

Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints UNDER 57 points

There are a couple encouraging trends to the under here, from the way the Saints have operated their offense down the stretch to the way the Rams have struggled offensively away from home. The game is taking place within a controlled environment in New Orleans and that, in short, is frightening for the under. With that said, everyone will be on the over in this game and there is value (at the current number, at least) in the pursuit of field goals and punts. It won’t be fun to root for but, all things considered, I think it’s the side.

Los Angeles Rams (+3.5) over New Orleans Saints

The hook is now widely available, making this a fairly easy decision for me. Is it a “best bet” kind of angle? No. Still, the Rams are fully capable of hanging around here and, on a neutral field, I’d take Los Angeles. Don’t get me wrong, the Saints should be favored here and they would be my straight-up pick if forced to give one. The line value does matter, however, and Los Angeles could even backdoor for us in the closing seconds.