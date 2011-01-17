NFL Divisonal Suck-Off, Starring An Angry Bart Scott

Jets 28, Patriots 21. If you haven’t seen Bart Scott’s pro-westling-style interview with ESPN from last night, drop everything and watch it now. Apparently Bart was upset that “nobody” gave the Jets a chance to win (even though I picked them both ATS and straight up). Yeah, who would dare pick against a team that got blown out in that same venue just a month earlier. It’s a sad day for Tommy from Quinzee.

Bears 35, Seahawks 24. Finally, the Seahawks are where they belong: out of the playoffs. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a game that wasn’t really close. Matt Forte also had 25 carries for Chicago. It’s nice to see him working again.

Packers 48, Falcons 21. Aaron Rodgers played the role of General Sherman circa 1864 and knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs, the second time in three seasons that the Falcons were one-and-done. Rodgers was 31 of 36 passing, which probably gives him a passer rating of something like 47,312.8

Steelers 31, Ravens 24. The Ravens were up 21-7 at the half, but three straight turnovers in their own end of the field put the Steelers right back in it. James Harrison had three sacks in Saturday’s game, and he’ll probably get fined for that because we all know that the league office hates him.