The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be a massive event in Las Vegas, celebrating the NFL’s debut in Sin City as the Raiders begin their time in Las Vegas this fall. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was forced to be a virtual draft, and the major plans they had for Vegas were put on the shelf.

Next season, the draft goes to Cleveland and the 2023 draft is scheduled for Kansas City, but the 2022 date was open. Wnsurprisingly, the NFL and Raiders made the announcement during Thursday night’s first round that Vegas will host the 2022 edition.

For the most part, plans from last year will remain. The red carpet is still set to take place on the Bellagio fountains, with boats shuttling players on and off. The draft itself, though, will move from in front of Caesars to by the new Caesars Forum Conference Center, just north of the High Roller observation wheel in the Linq Promenade. Next to the stage — presumably in the currently vacant parking lot there — will be the NFL Draft Experience, a free three-day festival with games, autograph sessions, brand pop-ups and more.

It would’ve been quite the scene at the draft this year, as they had plans to shut down the Strip for it, but 2022 will bring the opportunity for the NFL world to descend on Vegas and celebrate the draft with a weekend long party that only Vegas can offer.