Getty Image

The NFL Draft has become quite the spectacle, and for the 2018 edition, AT&T Stadium in Dallas will play host, making it the largest venue to host the draft.

The first round is now a singular primetime event, and on Thursday night, 22 of the top prospects will be in the green room hoping to hear their names called by the time the Eagles have made the 32nd and final pick of the evening.

Those in the green room get to walk onto stage, shake hands with Roger Goodell, and take pictures with their new team’s jersey to the (hopeful) applause of the fans in attendance. In recent years, the NFL has allowed players to choose the song that plays when the make the trek from the green room onto the stage, and 2018 is no different. On Thursday afternoon, that list of walkup songs was released and there are some interesting choices (via Dan Hanzus of NFL.com).