The NFLPA Narrowly Approved A New CBA That Will Run Through 2030

After weeks of negotiating and some high profile public concerns expressed by some of the league’s top players, the NFLPA has approved the new CBA by a mere 60 votes (1,019-959).

Our statement on the CBA vote: pic.twitter.com/3pXydLLQ9c — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 15, 2020

The new CBA will run through 2030 and will feature a few significant changes that will happen in the next couple years, as laid out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The new CBA will allow the NFL to expand its regular season from 16 to 17 games as early as 2021 and expand the playoff field from 12 teams to 14 as soon as the 2020 season. It also includes higher minimum salaries, improvements to benefits for current and former players, expanded rosters and practice squads, and changes to the league’s drug and discipline policies, all of which will go into effect in 2020. The deal would increase the players’ share of league revenue from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any season in which 17 regular-season games are played.

The issues of compensation for that 17th game for players with contracts signed under the old CBA was (and remains) one of the largest points of contention. While the higher minimum salaries was a big selling point from the league as to why the majority of the league should want the deal, the general consensus from objective observers has been, despite a few concessions and improved revenue split, that this is a far better deal for the league than the players — which isn’t a tremendous surprise when considering most every labor negotiation in the history of pro sports.

This will allow the league year to begin on time with a new CBA in place and means teams will not have both the franchise and transition tags at their disposal, only able to use one. They will also have a $198.2 million salary cap to use, a $10 million increase from a year ago, per Schefter.