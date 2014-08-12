Here Are Some Fascinating Odds For This Upcoming NFL Season

Will Drew Brees lead the league in passing yards? Can AP repeat as the league’s most successful running back? Can Calvin Johnson do it one more year? Here are some odds from Bovada for the upcoming NFL season.

The most intriguing gamble has to be the one involving “which coach will be fired first?” 2-1 for Jason Garrett? Yeah, that’s a freakin’ slam dunk. Put me down for a dime on that. And by dime, I mean $10. Sorry, I’m poor.

Who will lead the League in Passing Yards in the 2014 Regular Season?

Drew Brees 11/4

Peyton Manning 11/4

Aaron Rodgers 7/1

Matthew Stafford 15/2

Tom Brady 12/1

Alex Smith 250/1

Who will lead the League in Rushing Yards in the 2014 Regular Season?

Adrian Peterson 4/1

LeSean McCoy 9/2

Jamaal Charles 7/1

Marshawn Lynch 12/1

Ray Rice 100/1

Who will lead the League in Receiving Yards in the 2014 Regular Season?

Calvin Johnson 13/5

Dez Bryant 15/2

Julio Jones 8/1

Demaryius Thomas 8/1

Sammy Watkins 100/1

Odds to Win 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Robert Griffin III 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 6/1

Julio Jones 6/1

Rob Gronkowski 7/1

Eli Manning 10/1

Darren McFadden 75/1

Who will be the 1st coach fired?

Jason Garrett 2/1

Dennis Allen 4/1

Joe Philbin 7/1

Doug Marrone 8/1

Rex Ryan 10/1