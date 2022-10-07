We’re Picking Winners For Week 5 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Somehow, nearly 25 percent of the 2022 NFL season is in the rearview mirror. It goes quickly after the (very) long offseason each year, but Week 5 is upon us with a full slate of intriguing offerings. This week’s schedule includes another London game on top of everything else and, unlike previous weeks, there are some very large underdogs on the board. Through four weeks, the results have been solid in this space, including a 3-2 mark in Week 4, but the fun never stops.

Before we roll through the card, let’s check in on the overall progress.

Week 4: 3-2

2022 Season: 12-8

Come get these winners.

TEASER: Green Bay Packers (-2) over New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs (-1) over Las Vegas Raiders

I’m only leading with this because the Packers are playing the London game, but it’s a play I like. For the uninitiated, teasers can be profitable long-term if you’re picking off key numbers, and both of these lines move through the keys of three and seven. Green Bay is on a neutral in an odd setting against New York, but I’m going to have to see the Giants do more before I believe it. Teasing the Chiefs to one at home in prime time is solid as well, and I would at least consider the Jaguars as another teaser leg.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+14.5) over Buffalo Bills

The Steelers might just be hideous, and I get that. Mike Tomlin has always been a very profitable bet as an underdog, and this number feels a touch high, against the team that many have power rated as the best team in the NFL. Kenny Pickett making his first start is scary, but we have our principles.

Washington Commanders (+2) over Tennessee Titans

Tennessee is seemingly getting a bump after beating the Colts, but the Titans were soundly out-gained in that matchup and I’m not buying it. Washington isn’t fantastic or anything, but I’m not sure they should be an underdog at all in this spot at home.

Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams UNDER 21 points in the first half

Sound familiar? We’re going back to the well with another Rams first half under. Los Angeles continues to play very slowly in the first half, and the Rams are scuffling on offense. Dallas has earned trust on defense this season, and this one could be a slug-fest. I’d also lean under on the full game.

Baltimore Ravens (-3) over Cincinnati Bengals

Nabbing the 3 (rather than 3.5) is important, but there are multiple shops still dealing 3 as this post goes up. I’m buying the dip on the Ravens and I think this line should be 4 or 4.5. It’s not a complicated handicap, but I also trust Baltimore’s coaching staff to deliver in a big divisional spot.