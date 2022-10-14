We’re Picking Winners For Week 6 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Every so often, there is a week when absolutely nothing goes according to plan. That happened to us in Week 5 with a (very) rare goose egg in this space. No one enjoys going through bad beats of other people, but as a quick smattering, let’s simply run down the amusing nature of what became an 0-5 week.

Green Bay blows a double-digit second half lead to Daniel Jones in London

Washington out-gains Tennessee by 144 total yards and 2.7 yards per play, only to have Carson Wentz throw an interception at the goal line

The full-game under cruises in Rams-Cowboys with both teams averaging five yards per play or fewer, but the first half loses due to a combination of a defensive touchdown, blocked punt, and two fluky long touchdowns in succession

The nightcap on Sunday ends with the Ravens winning by two in a game laying three after kicking a field goal on fourth and short in an off-brand way for John Harbaugh

Now, to be fair, not every game was a bad beat. Pittsburgh was a horrendous play, and Baltimore-Cincinnati was a coin flip to the point where a one-point loss on the number isn’t out of the ordinary by any means. Alas, there is no more time to lick the wounds, but it was a comedy of errors, and we’ll strive to do better

Before we roll through the Week 6 card, let’s glance at the overall progress.

Week 5: 0-5

2022 Season: 12-13

Come get these winners.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is just a blind, principle play. Mike Tomlin is legendary as an underdog and even better as a home underdog. This is also a prime spot for Pittsburgh to throw the kitchen sink after an embarrassing loss, and it would be difficult for the Steelers to be as bad as they were last week. On the bright side, Pittsburgh could also be one more catastrophe away from being on the “never again” list.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) over New England Patriots

Overall, I’m not a buyer on the Patriots. This will be either a hobbling Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe for New England, and Cleveland is laying less than a field goal at home. It’s not as if the Browns are a juggernaut, but I like this to three.

Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) over New York Giants

Having a road favorite is gross, but this number should be seven. The Giants got us last week with the Packers in a teaser, but the magic comes to an end here.

Carolina Panthers (+10) over Los Angeles Rams

Dead cat bounce? This is mostly a play against the Rams offense laying 10 points right now, but the Panthers have been playing reasonable football on defense. Carolina is starting PJ Walker, which explains why this number is where it is, but it’s too many points.

Denver Broncos (+5) over Los Angeles Chargers

I’ve been against Denver for most of the season, fading an offense I don’t trust and a coach that seems overwhelmed. This time, we’re flipping the script with a number that is valuable. Denver’s offense has been impossibly bad in the red zone, to the point where the Broncos are challenging all-time NFL marks for futility. That likely won’t continue, and Denver’s defense is legitimately spunky. Los Angeles is scuffling a lot on defense, and don’t forget that the Chargers basically don’t have a home-field advantage. Give me the points.