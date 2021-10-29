We’re Picking Winners For Week 8 Of The 2021 NFL Season

After a barrage of bye weeks in Week 7, the NFL has a fuller slate available for Week 8. As such, there are more handicapping opportunities on the board, and that is Christmas-like for observers. In this space, Week 7 was a success with a winning record, and it has been a strong season to this point. There is always more work to do, though, and that means five more selections for Week 8.

Before we get to the offerings, let’s take stock.

Last Week: 3-2

2021 Season: 20-14-1

Come get these winners.

New York Jets (+10.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

Not long ago, the Bengals were favored by 3.5 points in this game. Then, Cincinnati got hot and New York lost its quarterback. As such, the Bengals are now laying more than 10 points on the road. I do understand why, with the Jets potentially imploding on offense, but this is an auto-spot for us.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns UNDER 21 points in the first half

This might be a true rock fight, at least early in the game. Pittsburgh has the league’s slowest pace in the first half, and Cleveland isn’t much faster, ranking solidly below the league average in the same stat. The Steelers also have a trustworthy defense, and the Browns are fully capable of slowing Pittsburgh’s uneven offense. We’ll need some punts and field goals.

Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) over Tennessee Titans

This is a classic situation. Everyone is buying Tennessee now after an impressive start. Indianapolis is still flying under the radar. These teams are pretty even in my view, and I’ll take the tiny favorite at home alongside the sharp guys.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints UNDER 50 points

This number is trending down for a reason. Tampa Bay’s offense is definitely scary, but the Bucs are excellent in stopping the run. The threat to this over is probably a big-time performance from Jameis Winston, either in throwing touchdowns or game-changing interceptions. We’ll fade those outcomes.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) over Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are 5-1, coming off a bye, and getting points? I’m sure that is going to flummox many people, and this is a primetime spot for the world to jump on Dallas. Unsurprisingly, we’re going the other way. Minnesota is on extra rest in their own right, and Dak Prescott isn’t 100 percent. It’s certainly a contrarian play, but lay the tiny number on a rare team that is non-public favorite.