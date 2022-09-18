DirecTV’s exclusive rights for NFL Sunday Ticket will run up after this season, and fans everywhere are extremely hopeful that the service that allows them to watch every game, every Sunday will go to some other provider that will have a better product.

Last week, many fans struggled to get into the Sunday Ticket app for kickoff in the 1 p.m. ET window, leading to refunds being issued for the disastrous start the the season, but DirecTV insisting they’d fixed the technical glitches.

Refund offered to Sunday ticket customers after Week 1 login issues caused many people issues logging into their accounts as games kicked off. pic.twitter.com/D7Tj06qLu8 — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) September 16, 2022

For Week 2, fans didn’t seem to have any issues immediately and it appeared that, maybe, they’d get through the second week unscathed but as the first half wound down around the league, fans and media with Sunday Ticket began to tweet en masse about how their app had crashed and the servers wouldn’t work, leading to lots of blank screens and very angry tweets.

If your Sunday Ticket is down, it's not just you. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 18, 2022

This is completely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/pcl0lJaEMT — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 18, 2022

And my @DIRECTV Sunday Ticket app is once again not working, after I got an email from them this week assuring me they fixed the technical glitches from last week. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 18, 2022

Think there's gonna be another email this week cuz it looks like Sunday Ticket has again crashed for plenty of folks judging by my account + Twitter — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) September 18, 2022

This raggedy ass Sunday Ticket app — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) September 18, 2022

I hate the Sunday Ticket right now… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/l5I0As5dCq — Ashley (@MrsStephens31) September 18, 2022

Considering the cost of Sunday Ticket ($294 for the To Go plan and $396 for the Max plan), it’s understandable why fans would be furious with the poor quality of the product and the constant crashing. There might be even more refunds on the way this week, but fans would prefer to just be able to watch games without the app crashing rather than getting some money back with constant interruptions.