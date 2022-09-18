nflsundayticket1024.jpg
Getty Image
Sports

NFL Fans Are Furious After Sunday Ticket Crashed For A Second Straight Week

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

DirecTV’s exclusive rights for NFL Sunday Ticket will run up after this season, and fans everywhere are extremely hopeful that the service that allows them to watch every game, every Sunday will go to some other provider that will have a better product.

Last week, many fans struggled to get into the Sunday Ticket app for kickoff in the 1 p.m. ET window, leading to refunds being issued for the disastrous start the the season, but DirecTV insisting they’d fixed the technical glitches.

For Week 2, fans didn’t seem to have any issues immediately and it appeared that, maybe, they’d get through the second week unscathed but as the first half wound down around the league, fans and media with Sunday Ticket began to tweet en masse about how their app had crashed and the servers wouldn’t work, leading to lots of blank screens and very angry tweets.

Considering the cost of Sunday Ticket ($294 for the To Go plan and $396 for the Max plan), it’s understandable why fans would be furious with the poor quality of the product and the constant crashing. There might be even more refunds on the way this week, but fans would prefer to just be able to watch games without the app crashing rather than getting some money back with constant interruptions.

Topics: #NFLTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×