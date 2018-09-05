We’re Picking Winners For Week 1 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Football is back and the first college slate of the season provided quite the appetizer in advance of the NFL’s arrival. As always, there is a healthy amount of anticipation swirling for Week 1 of the campaign and, as such, there is real excitement (at least in some corners) to throw down hard-earned money on sides, totals, and money lines before kickoff.

In this space each week, we will bring five winners to the table, staying true to our principles along the way. For background, we will be fading the public whenever possible, leaning toward the Under and the Underdog by default, and generally seeking value wherever it can be found. It is, admittedly, more difficult to find edges in Week 1 when the lines have been available for months but, alas, we press on with the big picture in mind.

If nothing else, we’ll look to make some jelly beans along the way and, before we get started, let’s look back at what transpired during the 2017 season with an eye toward building on a strong performance.

2017 Season: 49-35-1

2018 Season: TBD

Come get these winners.