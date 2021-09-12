Getty Image
Sports

NFL Week 1 Coverage Maps: Saints-Packers, Browns-Chiefs Dominate The Late Window

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The NFL is back in full swing on Sunday after Week 1 started with a thrilling Bucs win over the Cowboys in the Thursday night opener, and the return of the NFL means the return of trying desperately to find the game you want to watch. For those with Sunday Ticket, this isn’t an issue, but for those without DirecTV, the fate of your local Fox and CBS broadcasts are determined by your location.

Thankfully, the great folks at 506Sports.com keep track of all of it with handy maps for each window, helping us all understand what games will be on where. In the early CBS window this week, most of the northern half of the country will be treated to Pittsburgh-Buffalo, while the southern half is split among the other four games based on location.

506 Sports

Red: PIT-BUF
Blue: JAX-HOU
Orange: ARI-TEN
Green: NYJ-CAR
Yellow: LAC-WAS

For the Fox early slate, most of the East and South will be shown Eagles-Falcons, while Seahawks-Colts dominates the West outside of California (where Niners-Lions will be shown). The Midwest, unsurprisingly, gets mostly Vikings-Bengals.

506 Sports

Red: PHI-ATL
Blue: SEA-IND
Green: SF-DET
Yellow: MIN-CIN

The late windows are much more simple, as most of the country will get Browns-Chiefs on CBS and Packers-Saints on Fox (red), with the lone exceptions being the markets directly around Denver and New York for Fox and Miami and New England for CBS (blue).

CBS:

506 Sports

FOX:

506 Sports
Topics: #NFLTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
×