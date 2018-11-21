We’re Picking Winners For Week 12 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Culminating with a Monday night class between the Rams and Chiefs, Week 11 of the NFL season provided quite a bit of entertainment. What the slate did not bring, though, was a successful week for us in picking winners, as disaster struck in a few places. There were sides that were just wrong (cough, Eagles, cough) and, as you may expect in a bad week, a few bad breaks along the way. Still, we are not deterred and, with Thanksgiving on the agenda, it is a big week of football for Week 12.

Before we get to the five winners this time around, let’s see where we are for the season.

Week 11: 1-4

2018 Season: 29-23-3

Come get these winners.

Washington (+7.5) over Dallas

It would’ve been great to get this at the opener of 9 or 9.5 but we’ll gladly take the extra hook above a touchdown. Yes, Colt McCoy is playing quarterback in this spot but, if you take a close look, it’s possible he isn’t a massive downgrade from what Alex Smith has brought to the table this season. Beyond that, everyone is on the Cowboys at home on Thanksgiving and Washington’s defense is enough to keep this one close. I’d pick Dallas to win the game on the field but the number is an overreaction to the Smith injury.

Atlanta (+13) over New Orleans

Another game in which the opening line (14.5 or even 15 in some spots) would’ve been beautiful. Hopefully, you jumped on this game immediately to secure the extra candy but, even if you didn’t, 13 should be enough for the Falcons. Of course, we faded the Saints last week to disastrous returns but, in the epitome of an NFL rivalry game (these teams hate each other), Atlanta shouldn’t be catching 13 on a short week. The Saints are the better team but the value is just too much to pass up in the Thursday nightcap.