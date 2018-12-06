We’re Picking Winners For Week 14 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Sometimes, you’re just lost and that’s where we’ve been. Three ugly weeks in a row bring us back to .500 for the year (sigh) and not even the first teaser ever handed out in this space could save the day. Oh, and the Atlanta Falcons are effectivelly dead to us.

Still, there are four weeks remaining in the NFL season for us to right the ship in advance of the playoffs and we’re getting back to basics for the Week 14 slate. At some point, our principles are all that we have and it’s time to focus on them.

Let’s briefly check out the season-long progress before we get to this week’s quintet of selections.

Week 13: 1-4

2018 Season: 31-31-3

Come get these winners.

Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) over Houston Texans

The Texans may never lose again and the Colts just got shut out (!) by the Jaguars in a hideous defeat. Naturally, we’re on the Colts. Yes, Houston should be favored in this game but, quite honestly, it should probably be 3 or 3.5 points and we’ll take the extra juice with Andrew Luck as an underdog. We’re absolutely going against the grain here but that is the nature of getting back to our principles.

Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens UNDER 53 points

It really isn’t any fun to root against Kansas City’s offense scoring points. With that said, Baltimore utterly smothered Atlanta’s offense indoors last week and the Ravens are playing a grind-it-out style with Lamar Jackson at quarterback — and running a lot of clock in the process. The name of the game will be keeping the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands but, even when he has it, the Ravens deploy arguably the league’s best defense. We’ll root for field goals and punts.