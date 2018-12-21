We’re Picking Winners For Week 16 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Week 15 of the NFL season was wild in a number of ways, including the fact that the sports books, both in Las Vegas and off-shore, made a killing. Usually, that means that the public took a bath in a big way but, in this space, we enjoyed fading those public entities to the tune of a perfect, 5-0 weekend. Obviously, that isn’t (and will never be) the norm by any means but, at the same time, it is nice to see some positive results and we’re back for Week 16 with an eye on a repeat.

Before we get to the slate, let’s check in on the season-long progress.

Week 15: 5-0

2018 Season: 39-33-3

Come get these winners.

Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers UNDER 21.5 points in the first half

We’re getting weird immediately and taking a first half total. The full-game number probably has value in its own right but I love the first half in this spot. Baltimore is playing at a glacial pace in the Lamar Jackson era and, even when they succeed on offense, the clock churns due to their run-heavy attack. On the flip side, the Ravens play lights-out defense and the Chargers will have their hands full in what should be a rock fight.

Cincinnati Bengals (+9) over Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are favored by nine points in an NFL game. That’s a real thing. Yes, the Browns have been much better lately and there is legitimate optimism in Cleveland. With that out of the way, Cleveland probably shouldn’t be laying more than a touchdown against a team that isn’t flat-out dreadful and, for as much skepticism as one should have about the Bengals, they aren’t completely inept. The Browns should win here but the line presents value.