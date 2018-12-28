We’re Picking Winners For Week 17 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Week 17 of the NFL slate is brutal, especially if you are tasked with finding five winners against the spread. Yes, there are games that matter when it comes to playoff positioning but, in the same breath, there is so much weirdness with player availability, motivational factors and generally meaningless football that it is quite difficult to discern.

On the heels of a relatively disappointing Week 16 effort, however, we are highly motivated to find value and that is exactly what we’ll do in this space. Let’s catch up on our season-long progress before diving into the regular season finale.

Week 16: 2-3

2018 Season: 41-36-3

Come get these winners.

New York Giants (-6) over Dallas Cowboys

It feels insane to lay six points with the Giants. I get that. Dallas isn’t going to be putting in a full effort, though, and that means that New York is the only side you can play. It would’ve been nice to get this earlier in the week when the number was lower but, if the game script plays out as expected (meaning very little of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott), the Giants should get us to the window.

Atlanta Falcons (-1) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In all honesty, the Falcons should have shut things down a couple of weeks ago but they just won’t do it. In contrast, there are rumblings that Tampa Bay could be using this game as something of an evaluation tool for the future and that swings the pendulum to Atlanta. This game means nothing, but the Falcons are just better and we’ll roll with Matt Ryan and company.