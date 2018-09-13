We’re Picking Winners For Week 2 Of The NFL Season

09.13.18

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season was a memorable one in many ways. Aaron Rodgers engineered an obscene comeback in front of a national television audience, the Buffalo Bills turned in one of the worst performances in recent memory and the Detroit Lions notably flopped on Monday evening. In addition to that trio of events (and many other occurrences), we delivered a 5-0 week picking winners in this space.

In the interest of full disclosure, 5-0 weeks don’t happen often and, well, they shouldn’t be expected moving forward. Still, the stars aligned on Sunday and the result is a nice cushion in which to work from as the 2018 campaign continues. With that in mind, we will stand firm on our convictions, with fading the public chiefly among them, and fire off five additional selections this week.

  • Week 1: 5-0
  • 2018 Season: 5-0

Come get these winners.

