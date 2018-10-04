We’re Picking Winners For Week 5 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Week 4 for a mixed bag in the NFL and that was also the case in this particular column. On the bright side, we avoided full-fledged disaster with a couple of correct sides but, for the most part, it was a grind and that sometimes occurs in a league where betting lines are often spot-on.

Still, we are undeterred and the prospect of winners exists for Week 5 and beyond. Before we bring the winners for Week 5, let’s take a look at where we stand for the season.

Week 4: 2-2-1

2018 Season: 12-7-1

Come get these winners.

Miami Dolphins (+6.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

The Dolphins were absolutely atrocious last week and that is fresh in the minds of everyone as they approach this particular game. On the flip side, the Bengals have looked good this season, including a last-second victory over the Falcons on the road. It should be noted that the Bengals do appear to be the better team but, in all honesty, this line is probably two or three points too high. Miami is better than they showed last week and it might be time for some Bengals regression, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Take the candy.

Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens UNDER 23.5 points in the first half

There is a great temptation to take the Browns at home, especially with the number getting to three. However, the under is my favorite side and the first half is even better. These are two of the top five defenses in the NFL according to DVOA and, while I enjoy the Baker Mayfield experience, a case could be made that neither quarterback is overly trustworthy at this moment. I would fully endorse a full-game play but the first half is preferable in that fewer of the hysterics that can occur late in the game (with the Browns involved) are actually in play. Hopefully we’ll be at the window by 2:30 pm ET.