We’re Picking Winners For Week 7 Of The NFL Season

Week 6 was one to remember in the NFL, from the madness that was Bears-Dolphins on Sunday to the late Monday night heroics of Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. In this space, it was also a positive weekend, as an unfortunate start on Thursday was fully mitigated by a lights-out performance on Sunday.

There is (hopefully) more where that came from in the form of five more picks against the spread for the Week 7 slate but, before we begin fading the public with vigor, here is a look at where we are for the season.

Week 6: 4-1

2018 Season: 18-11-1

Come get these winners.

Note: Lines from Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) over Denver Broncos

The Cardinals aren’t very good and that should be acknowledged. Arizona has been quite good in getting folks to the window this season, though, and this is a nice spot for Josh Rosen and company. The universe is on Denver, as the Broncos are a public team facing off against an anonymous one, but there is no reason to believe that this particular version is worthy of laying points on the road. You won’t enjoy it, but Arizona is the side.

Cleveland Browns (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We’re back on the Baker train. In all honesty, this is more of a play against a Tampa Bay defense with all kinds of issues than it is a play on the Browns but, simply put, I believe Cleveland is the better team. I’m prepared to look very silly if things go south for a team that no one actually enjoys betting on but taking the points is the only way to go in this position.