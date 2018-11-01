We’re Picking Winners For Week 9 Of The NFL Season

11.01.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

The midpoint of the 2018 NFL season is officially upon us, with eight weeks in the books and eight weeks still to come after the completion of Week 9. To this point, things have gone well in this space and, with another winning performance in Week 8, we enter this particular slate with confidence and positive mojo.

Before getting to the five-pick group for Week 9 and fading the public as usual, let’s take a glance at where our season-long record is at this juncture.

  • Week 8: 3-2
  • 2018 Season: 23-15-2

Come get these winners.

Oakland Raiders (+3) over San Francisco 49ers

I hope you were able to jump on this with the opening line at 4 but we’ll gladly take 3 anyway. I’m not entirely sure that the Raiders are better than the Niners but, with questions about CJ Beathard’s availability in this spot, Oakland shouldn’t be catching a full field goal in San Francisco. Yes, the Raiders are a disaster but they also employ a real, live NFL quarterback in Derek Carr and that helps to push this over the line for me. Take the candy on a Thursday night.

Atlanta Falcons (+1.5) over Washington

This is another spot where the opening line of 3 would have been preferable but Atlanta remains the right side. Washington’s defense has been very impressive in recent days, leading to a situation in which it makes them favored. However, the Falcons are coming off a bye week and this is the proverbial “kitchen sink” game for Dan Quinn’s team, as a loss would all but eliminate Atlanta from serious playoff contention. It’s never fun to bet on the Falcons away from home but, despite the win-loss records, the visiting team is the right side.

