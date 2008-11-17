NICE CATCH

#College Football
11.17.08

This terrific touchdown catch by Isaas Stockton of Chadron State College is officially the new Best Catch Ever for another three or four days, until our short-term memory clears and some other viral video of a great catch captures our attention.  Because it’s never enough to say “What a great catch.”  People always have to say everything is the best thing ever.  Like girls after they see my penis.  So annoying.

[Deadspin]

