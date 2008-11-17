This terrific touchdown catch by Isaas Stockton of Chadron State College is officially the new Best Catch Ever for another three or four days, until our short-term memory clears and some other viral video of a great catch captures our attention. Because it’s never enough to say “What a great catch.” People always have to say everything is the best thing ever. Like girls after they see my penis. So annoying.
[Deadspin]
Meh.
Nice catch. Too bad he’ll have absolutely no memory of it.
Holy shit! I saw this kid play earlier this season and he sucked then as well!
Ah, the old get-fucking-annihilated-by-a-defender, watch-the-ball-pop-straight-up-to-you, then-let-it-fall-in-your-lap-before-lapsing-into-a-concussion-fueled-coma trick. It’s how all great catches come to be.
You’ve got to respect a guy who just got Merrill Hoge’d for glorified high school football. Enjoy your future drooling, Stockton.
When asked for comment, Stockton responded with the cryptic comment “Pineapple volkwagen radishes. Blue account sympathy? Papers, papers, all the papers.” He then lapsed back into unconsciousness.
BTW, this clip is nothing special compared to Tyrone Prothro’s catch for Alabama in 2006.
The guy to dropped the bomb on him is Chuck Cecil’s kid. Swear to God.
umm…this just in guys. he is going to Chadron State. I dont think we just lost the cure to cancer because of that hit. Vince Young could have probably graduated there Magna Cum Laude