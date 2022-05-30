Nick Castellanos is a terrific baseball player who just so happens to have an uncanny knack for hitting home runs at somber moments on a baseball broadcast.

Castellanos famously hit a home run in the middle of Thom Brennaman’s on-air apology after saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic during a Reds broadcast, and a year ago hit another deep drive into left field during a Royals broadcast while they were honoring a World War II hero. On Monday, the Phillies broadcast was coming out of a commercial break and discussing the unveiling of the Gold Star Mothers gold chair at the Phillies ballpark, and before the announcer could even shift focus back to the action, Castellanos was first pitch swinging and, of course, hit a drive deep to left field for a home run.

I had to go check for myself… Castellanos really did it again pic.twitter.com/fHdReGYtEI — Matt (@HoodieGleyber) May 30, 2022

It is honestly unbelievable how this keeps happening, and at this point you almost wonder if TV production trucks are doing this purposefully and putting their serious monologues and tributes up when Castellanos is due up. If not, this man just has a knack for switching the tone of a broadcast up and socking dingers, although at least this was on the home broadcast so everyone could be appropriately excited for the home run.