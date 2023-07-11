All-Star Game media days are extremely bizarre, as they feature a wide range of outlets that are often there for very different reasons. There’s the writers that cover the sport every day looking to get answers about sport-specific questions from the best players in the world. Then there are also outlets looking for something fun to post to social media (or for local TV) asking players a set question and looking to compile the answers into a hopefully viral video.

At the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, one of those questions was “who is your favorite superhero?” It’s a question most would see as straightforward and is the perfect social media cut-up opportunity, but Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos decided to go off the board with his choice, leading to some necessary follow-up questions. Castellanos very bravely said his favorite superhero is Scooby-Doo, naturally begging the question: Is Scooby-Doo a superhero?

Castellanos then gave an impassioned answer as to why the mystery-solving great dane is, in fact, a superhero, with a provocative and persuasive case.

"Well first off he's a dog … and he can talk." I asked Nick Castellanos his reasoning behind Scooby Doo being his favorite superhero, which led to this insightful answer. https://t.co/MCtm6XmO98 pic.twitter.com/leRDlZkUKM — Noah Chast KTVZ (@NoahChastTV) July 10, 2023

“I think that a dog that can talk and helps people by solving mysteries, I think is a superhero,” Castellanos explains.

It’s hard to argue with that logic, and I’d like to thank Castellanos for providing the most thought-provoking answer ever given to a silly All-Star media day question.