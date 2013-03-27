Nick Diaz Isn’t Retiring, Wants A Rematch Against Georges St-Pierre

Hey, remember when Georges St-Pierre defeated Nick Diaz at UFC 158 by unanimous decision after he spent five rounds dropping Stockton’s finest on the ground and completely eliminating his ability to box? And remember how, after all of the horrible things that GSP and Diaz had been saying about each other leading up to the fight, GSP and Diaz were like, “Yeah, that was all fake and we really respect each other”? Oh, and remember how Diaz was also like, “I’m probably going to jail because I don’t pay taxes, so I’m going to retire”?
Well, go ahead and forget everything except for that first part, because Diaz isn’t retiring and his team is back to crapping all over GSP, because they think that St-Pierre either needs to forfeit his belt an cough up part of his PPV purse or Dana White and the UFC need to schedule a rematch. Oh Nick Diaz, you can’t ever leave us.
“The Quebec Commission’s statement is a disappointing admission that the March 16 event was not conducted under the rules applicable to a UFC title fight – or under the rules the fighters contractually agreed to, upon which rules Mr. Diaz was entitled to rely under his bout agreement,” stated Jonathan Tweedale, a Diaz camp representative.
“Further serious irregularities including, inter alia, the Quebec Commission’s failure to supervise fighters’ provision of samples in connection with testing for Prohibited Substances and Prohibited Methods (under sections 71.1 to 71.6 of the Regulation), will be set out in an official complaint that will be filed imminently,” the Diaz camp stated. (Via MMA Fighting)
This isn’t the first time that Diaz or his people accused GSP of juicing, but now they are also pointing their fingers at the Quebec athletics commission for allowing a title fight to take place when St-Pierre didn’t actually make weight.
“Section 168 of the Regulation respecting combat sports provides that the maximum weight that a fighter must achieve at the official weigh-in shall be determined in advance by contract – and if the fighter does not make the contracted weight – in this case 170 pounds – then 20% of his purse or “the contestant’s remuneration” will be deducted and paid to his opponent (subsections (7) and (8)). The contracted weight for this fight was 170 pounds. 170.9 is not 170, anywhere in the world, for a title fight. There is no question what “170 pounds” means, in the bout agreement, as a matter of contractual interpretation.
“The Quebec Commission deliberately relaxed the rule in this case and, by its own admission, allowed their home-town fighter to ‘make weight’ even if he weighed more than the contracted weight.”
“In the circumstances, Mr. St-Pierre remains legally and ethically obligated to fight Mr. Diaz at 170 pounds or else vacate the belt in favor of those prepared to fight at welterweight.”
Let me get this straight. The Diaz camp (209, CAESAR GRACIE JIU-JITSU) isn’t claiming that GSP weighed more than 170lbs. and therefore Nick deserves a rematch (preferably with rules outlawing wrestling). The Diaz camp (Diaz, Diaz, Gracie & Shields, LLP) is claiming that Nick deserves a rematch (preferably with rules outlawing Superman punches) because a sovereign sports commission in a different country didn’t clear how it conducts weigh ins with them first. Is that about right?
Good for them. Stoner conspiracies are fun.
Cesar Gracie and his Merry Band of Fools said they either didn’t know they were fighting for the title when Nate took on Benson, or they didn’t know you had to be dead-on for title fights.
If it’s the first, I guess they really thought Edgar won the second fight (Which he should have, probably)? If it is the second, then I guess they’re like us with terms of conditions, except just blindly signing fight contracts.
Nick Diaz is a terrible person.
I don’t think he’s a terrible person. I think he just has some pent up shit that he needs to work thru.
Ben Roethlisberger is a bad guy. Chris Brown is a bad guy.
He’s a child then.
Also, GSP won’t be able to rematch Nick (boo!) or fight Johny “Bigggggg Riggggggg” Hendricks (YAY!) for some time if the rumor is true that he’s going to play Bartoc the Leaper in Captain America 2.
I hope GSP is gone for a while. I want to see Nick fight Hendricks in a five round fight. Their styles completely clash and something would have to give.
Isn’t Batroc a minor character in the movie? He can work around that I hope. At least until he get his head punched off by the guy from 300 or the guy from the 209.
He’s the next JCVD. Which may or may not be a good thing.
GSP is on the shelf for at least 6 months with an Achilles injury.
Kungjitsu – Hendricks deserves a title fight next.
And the thing that would happen is Johny would wrestle the fuck outta Diaz for 5 rounds, Nick would cry post-fight and rage-quit retire post-fight.
Nick needs to win some fights again before he can begin to sway the court of public opinions. I’m thinking a drop to LW might help, but that is a stacked division.
Do we care about PEDs in MMA? The general answer in other sports has been “no,” but MMA would seem to offer a more direct benefit to athletes using them than in the big three American sports. (Certainly there are benefits, but being inhumanly strong doesn’t mean you can hit a curveball, knock down a jump shot, or read a defense.)
Well, in baseball they help you hit farther but in MMA they help you give someone else more brain damage. At least that’s the most basic view
Does anyone else think Diaz will eventually go out in a suicide-by-cop situation?
I still think he barks more than he bites. He plays the crazy card in the media, but I think he really is smarter than his media persona.
Yeah, but he also appears to be incredibly self-destructive. He seems to sabotage himself any time he starts to have success.
