Nick Diaz Isn’t Retiring, Wants A Rematch Against Georges St-Pierre

Hey, remember when Georges St-Pierre defeated Nick Diaz at UFC 158 by unanimous decision after he spent five rounds dropping Stockton’s finest on the ground and completely eliminating his ability to box? And remember how, after all of the horrible things that GSP and Diaz had been saying about each other leading up to the fight, GSP and Diaz were like, “Yeah, that was all fake and we really respect each other”? Oh, and remember how Diaz was also like, “I’m probably going to jail because I don’t pay taxes, so I’m going to retire”?

Well, go ahead and forget everything except for that first part, because Diaz isn’t retiring and his team is back to crapping all over GSP, because they think that St-Pierre either needs to forfeit his belt an cough up part of his PPV purse or Dana White and the UFC need to schedule a rematch. Oh Nick Diaz, you can’t ever leave us.

“The Quebec Commission’s statement is a disappointing admission that the March 16 event was not conducted under the rules applicable to a UFC title fight – or under the rules the fighters contractually agreed to, upon which rules Mr. Diaz was entitled to rely under his bout agreement,” stated Jonathan Tweedale, a Diaz camp representative. “Further serious irregularities including, inter alia, the Quebec Commission’s failure to supervise fighters’ provision of samples in connection with testing for Prohibited Substances and Prohibited Methods (under sections 71.1 to 71.6 of the Regulation), will be set out in an official complaint that will be filed imminently,” the Diaz camp stated. (Via MMA Fighting)

This isn’t the first time that Diaz or his people accused GSP of juicing, but now they are also pointing their fingers at the Quebec athletics commission for allowing a title fight to take place when St-Pierre didn’t actually make weight.

“Section 168 of the Regulation respecting combat sports provides that the maximum weight that a fighter must achieve at the official weigh-in shall be determined in advance by contract – and if the fighter does not make the contracted weight – in this case 170 pounds – then 20% of his purse or “the contestant’s remuneration” will be deducted and paid to his opponent (subsections (7) and (8)). The contracted weight for this fight was 170 pounds. 170.9 is not 170, anywhere in the world, for a title fight. There is no question what “170 pounds” means, in the bout agreement, as a matter of contractual interpretation. “The Quebec Commission deliberately relaxed the rule in this case and, by its own admission, allowed their home-town fighter to ‘make weight’ even if he weighed more than the contracted weight.” “In the circumstances, Mr. St-Pierre remains legally and ethically obligated to fight Mr. Diaz at 170 pounds or else vacate the belt in favor of those prepared to fight at welterweight.”

