Nick Foles Has Reportedly Signed With The Jaguars For $88 Million

Getty Image

Nick Foles was allowed to enter free agency this year after the Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to not franchise tag the backup quarterback who also happened to be their playoff ace under center after back-to-back season-ending injuries to Carson Wentz.

Now, the Eagles will move forward with Wentz as their starter and allow Foles to move on to greener pastures. The expectation all along has been that Foles will find his way to Jacksonville, as the Jaguars have finally given up on Blake Bortles and feel they are a competent quarterback (and, as such, a competent offense) away from being a contender given their strong defense.

As free agency opened on Monday, big money was being thrown around by teams with cap space and the Jaguars threw a massive four-year, $88 million deal at Foles to be their new franchise quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.