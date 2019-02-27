The Eagles Won’t Tag Nick Foles, Officially Making Him A Free Agent

Getty Image

Nick Foles, the magician who guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl 52 and has filled in for an injured Carson Wentz two seasons in a row, will take his career elsewhere in 2019.

The Eagles announced they will not use the franchise tag on Foles, something that some thought they would do, allowing the 30-year-old quarterback to officially become a free agent. Foles spent five of the seven years during his NFL career in Philadelphia, where he briefly played out of his mind under head coach Chip Kelly in 2013. Foles threw for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions that season before coming back down to earth the following year.

After being traded to St. Louis for Sam Bradford in 2015, Foles spent one year with the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, before returning to Philly on a two-year deal in 2017 to act as Wentz’s backup. When Wentz went down with a torn ACL in December of 2017 in the midst of an MVP-like season, Foles guided the Eagles to an incredible Super Bowl victory, passing for 971 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception in three playoff games.